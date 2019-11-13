Andhra sand shortage: Hoarders may face a fine of Rs 2 lakh fine, jail term

The Cabinet, on Wednesday, decided to impose a fine of Rs 2 lakh coupled with two-year imprisonment to those found guilty of hoarding sand in the state, said Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Wednesday.

Venkatramaiah was talking to the media after the Cabinet meeting which took place in the Cabinet earlier today.

The cabinet also approved a 'Sand Week' program which will begin on November 14 to ensure availability of at least two lakh tonnes of sand per day in the state.

Apart from this, a decision to set up ' Environment Management Corporation' to curb pollution and to declare two thousand of the 9,000 as the red category was also taken.

In the matter of education, the Cabinet endorsed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's plan to introduce English as the medium of education from Class 1 to 6th in government schools from the academic year 2020-21. It also approved the move to include Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject in the curriculum.