RSDC collaborates with Army Base Workshop for Saamarth

Skill Development Council (RSDC) has collaborated with the Army Base Workshop, to re-skill their personnel in A letter of intent in this regard has been shared by Army Manufacturing Group with RSDC. The skilling drive was jointly inaugurated by Col KT Kuriakose, DGM (Manufacturing Group) and Vinod Simon, RSDC at

Present on the occasion were Col Anil Verghese, GM Manufacturing Group, Suchita Roy, - West, RSDC, Dr Rupesh Rohan, Assistant Director, and Shyam Kumar, Foreman,

RSDC is sector skill council engaged in skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling in in the country. RSDC has signed up with several Universities, and Government agencies for widening the usage of skilling in rubber, one of the fastest growing sectors in the country. This is the first time RSDC has joined hands with the

"We are privileged to be of assistance to Armed Forces in our own modest way. Armed Forces have been rendering to the nation. Nothing could be more satisfying than helping increase its competitiveness by up-skilling their personnel in Rubber technology," said

Army personnel at Army Base Workshop Khadki (Pune) will be trained by RSDC in the job role of Junior Rubber Technician. The training will be provided under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY). The RPL training of Army personnel will be a part of the Saamarth project launched by RSDC for re-skilling/up-skilling of a million people in the In the first phase of these training, more than 40 personnel will participate.

The has been serving the nation by supplying quality rubber products, often customized, to the special needs of the Defence sector. Over 4500 rubber SMEs spread across the country are manufacturing over 35000 different products which find usage in vital sectors including Defence.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)