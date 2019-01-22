Cyber expert's claim: Gopinath Munde's nephew seeks R&AW probe

NCP Dhananjay Monday demanded a probe either by the R&AW or a into the death of his uncle and former after a cyber expert claimed that the BJP was "killed" as he was aware of hacking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Dhananjay Munde, who is the of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, also termed as "shocking" the claims made by the self-proclaimed US-based Indian cyber expert.

He said those who loved had always raised questions over his death wondering "if it actually was an accident or a sabotage".

Munde died in a road accident in weeks after the BJP won the 2014 elections.

"A cyber expert has made a sensational claim that former saheb was murdered. This claim needs immediate attention and investigation from RAW/Supreme Court, as it is directly linked to the death of #EVMHacking," tweeted.

"Everybody who followed Munde saheb's leadership and loved him had raised questions about his death. After today's revelation, the doubt has been addressed. If the claim of #EVMHacking is true, then it also violate the norms of the biggest democracy of the world(sic)," the added.

In another tweet in Marathi, said, "Each of those who loved Munde Saheb had doubted that he died in the accident, but it was a sabotage.

"Hence, the startling claims made by cyber expert in a live press conference backs the suspicion," he said.

The cyber expert, identified as who is seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed that the 2014 elections were "rigged" through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which, he says, can be hacked.

The has denied the charge.

Addressing a press conference in via Skype, Shuja said he fled in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.

The cyber expert also claimed that Munde was "killed" because he was aware of EVM hacking in the elections.

He provided no proof to back up his claim.

Shuja also claimed that Tanzil Ahmed, who was investigating Munde's death, was planning to file an FIR noting that the had been murdered, but was himself killed.

The (CBI) in October 2014 ruled out any foul play in the death of Munde, claiming that the had died due to injuries sustained in a road accident.

