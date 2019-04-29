Russia will meddle in upcoming US election: Pompeo

Underlining that posed a threat to the US elections, on Monday said that would interfere in the upcoming too.

"Of course the Russians continue to present a threat to US elections. It goes without saying they were a threat to our elections in 1974, they interfered in our elections in the '80s," The Hill quoted as saying.

"We should expect in 2050 the Russians will still be at it," said.

His remarks came days after released Robert Mueller's report on whether meddled in the 2016 elections.

He alleged the of "not doing much" about Russia's interference, adding that has been working to prevent such actions in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)