Russia will meddle in upcoming US election: Pompeo

Underlining that Russia posed a threat to the US elections, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said that Moscow would interfere in the upcoming presidential election too.
"Of course the Russians continue to present a threat to US elections. It goes without saying they were a threat to our elections in 1974, they interfered in our elections in the '80s," The Hill quoted Pompeo as saying.
"We should expect in 2050 the Russians will still be at it," Pompeo said.
His remarks came days after US Justice Department released Special Counsellor Robert Mueller's report on whether Russia meddled in the 2016 elections.
He alleged the Obama administration of "not doing much" about Russia's interference, adding that Trump administration has been working to prevent such actions in the future.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU