UN chief appeals for resources for Cyclone Kenneth-hit areas

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appealed to the international community for further resources as Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Mozambique and Comoros, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
He is "deeply saddened" at the loss of lives in the cyclone-hit region, Xinhua quoted his spokesman Stephane Dujarric as saying.
The latest tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Scores of people lost their lives, while thousands were injured. Millions have been displaced due to the widespread destruction caused by the cyclone.
The UN chief condoled the loss of life and property in Mozambique and Comoros, showing his solidarity with the affected.
He made an appeal for further resources, highlighting their need in funding the response to the calamity.
Over 30,000 people were evacuated by authorities in Mozambique in an effort to protect human lives in the wake of the storm last week.
Cyclone Kenneth battered northern Mozambique with sustained winds of up to 220 kilometres per hour late on Thursday after making landfall. Fears of a flood are at an all-time high as rescue efforts are underway.
