Suspected UAE spy commits suicide in Istanbul prison

ANI  |  Middle East 

One of the two men, suspected of spying for the United Arab Emirates, committed suicide in an Istanbul prison on Monday, according to Turkey's state-run media agency.

The two suspects were arrested earlier this month on charges of "political and military espionage" and "international espionage."

According to reports, they had arrived in Istanbul shortly after the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, it is not known if they were connected to the Khashoggi murder case.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 14:21 IST

