S Korea deletes reference to DPRK as 'enemy' in defense white paper

deleted its reference to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as an "enemy" in the latest defense white paper amid a rising peace mood on the

The reference to the and military as an enemy of was deleted from the 2018 defense white paper, which was published Tuesday by

Instead of the deletion, the white paper, which has been published biennially since 1967, said regards forces threatening and infringing upon the country's sovereignty, territory, people and assets as an enemy.

The paper noted that though and the DPRK have had repeated confrontation and reconciliation in the past, the two Koreas held summit meetings three times in 2018 while the first-ever DPRK-US summit was also held last year.

It said those summit meetings created a new security environment to denuclearise the and build peace.

South Korean Moon Jae-in and top met three times last year, agreeing on ways to defuse military tensions and prevent accidental clashes.

The military authorities of the two sides set up buffer zones in the air, waters and land near the inter-Korean border, while disarming the (JSA), where armed soldiers of the two Koreas stood face-to-face in the past, and destroying some posts inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on a trial basis.

Adding to the inter-Korean peace mood, the and U.S. held the first-ever DPRK-U.S. summit in in June last year, agreeing to complete denuclearization of the peninsula and normalized relations between and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)