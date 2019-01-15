Canada warns travelers about risk of arbitrary detention in China

-
-
Canada has updated its travel advisory for China to warn citizens about the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws after a court sentenced a Canadian tourist to death on Monday.
"Exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws," the note reads, citing "death penalty, penalties for drug-related offences."
This comes after Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was given a death penalty on drug-smuggling charges after appealing the initial 15-year jail term. He will now have 10 days to challenge the ruling.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was extremely concerned about this turn of events, which coincided with a process in Canada against a senior executive of China's telecoms giant Huawei, Meng Wanzhou.
