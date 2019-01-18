Sabarimala Temple issue: VT Rama, on hunger strike, shifted to hospital

VT Rama, who was on a before the secretariat over issue for ten long days, was arrested and shifted to a hospital here. Reportedly, PK Krishnadas has replaced her in the

Notably, the Mahila Morcha is the women wing of the

This wing of the BJP is staging a strike demanding the withdrawal of all restrictions imposed on the shrine and dropping of the police cases against their leaders, who were a part of the protests and strikes. They are also demanding stringent action against those officers for allegedly manhandled devotees while on a pilgrimage.

A couple of weeks ago, violent protests also broke out across after Bindu and Kanakadurga climbed the temple. Protesters blocked highways and forced closure of shops and markets located in various parts of the region.

On 28 September, 2018, the had lifted the ban on entry of women of age group between 10 to 50 years into the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)