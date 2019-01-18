LS polls: AIADMK rubbishes possibility of forging alliance with BJP

and AIADMK senior leader on Friday dismissed speculations about an alliance with for the upcoming elections as a "joke".

"It is a joke to say that we will carry on our back and help them gain a foothold in We will work to strengthen our party, let them work to strengthen theirs," Thambidurai told reporters on Thursday.

He substantiated his stance, saying: "What sin has the AIADMK committed to carry on its shoulders? There is no scope for the BJP to establish itself in the state. The AIADMK will strive to ensure for its growth, but will not carry any other party on its shoulders."

Earlier this month, said the BJP's doors are "always open for parties", sending out a message amid speculations that his party could have poll alliances in

In 2014 polls, the BJP had formed a six-party alliance comprising smaller parties like DMDK, PMK, and MDMK. The alliance, however, won only two of the 39 seats at stake - one each to BJP and PMK. However, the alliance broke off.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)