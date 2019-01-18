Start Ram temple construction now to complete by 2025: RSS

The (RSS) has asserted that the construction of in Ayodhya should begin now so that it can be completed by 2025.

"We strongly want that this temple should be built in Ayodhya. It should be completed by 2025. Now, it is up to the central government to take a decision on it. If it begins today, construction will be completed in five years," told media on Friday.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal in 1578 in Ayodhya was pulled down on December 6, 1992, allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the to resolve the issue.

The bench of the in its September 30, 2010, verdict ordered that the disputed site be divided into three parts -- one for deity (Ramlala Virajmaan), another for Nirmohi Akhara - a Hindu sect - and a third one, to the original litigant in the case for the Muslims.

The Ram Janmabhoomi- dispute case has been pending before the apex court for last eight years. Parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing for a long time.

There are as many as 14 appeals pending in the top court against the 2010 judgement, delivered in four civil suits.

The recently fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi- dispute after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case.

