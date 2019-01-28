JUST IN
SAG Award 2019: Mahershala Ali best actor in supporting role for 'Green Book'

Mahershala Ali won the SAG Award in the best supporting actor category for his role in 'Green Book' Sunday night.

This is Ali's third win and seventh nomination.

The actor beat Timothee Chalamet for 'Beautiful Boy', Adam Driver for 'BlacKkKlansman', Sam Elliot for 'A Star is Born' and Richard E. Grant for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' to win top honours, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to the podium, Ali said, "Timothee, Adam, Richard, Sam, thank you for your work," before adding, "The more I'm fortunate and blessed to get to do this work, the more I need all of you in this room to draw inspiration from."

Ali went on to add, "To my wife and daughter, and to Peter Farrelly, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity." Ali, however, did not mention the screenwriters, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie, in his speech.

