'Manikarnika' and 'Thackeray' do well at box office after two days

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika

'Manikarnika' had garnered Rs 8.75 crores on the first day while it earned Rs 18.10 crore on Saturday, giving it a total of Rs 26.85 crores in business.

Taking to Twitter, wrote, "#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. biz. "

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray too fared well on

Nawazuddin's film collected Rs 4.50 crore. The total collections now stand at Rs 7.25 crore (Friday - Rs 2.75 crore, Saturday - Rs 4.50 crore).

Adarsh took to and posted about the film's business, writing, "#Thackeray biz jumps on Day 2... Gets the benefit of #RepublicDay holiday... While # continues to lead, the remaining circuits show an upward trend on Day 2... #Marathi version is excellent... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr. Total: 16 cr. biz. #Hindi #Marathi."

Directed by Abhijeet Panse, 'Thackeray' follows Balasaheb's life and his transition from being a to becoming one of the most respected and powerful politicians of

Manikarnika on the other hand is a period drama based on the life and struggles of of Jhansi and her war against the British Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

