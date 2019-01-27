Christopher Nolan's next film to release in 2020

Christopher Nolan's next film will open in on July 17, 2020, announced on Friday.

The project is described as an event film, but nothing else is known about Nolan's latest venture, wrote The

The filmmaker last helmed the World War II film 'Dunkirk', which won him three and earned the filmmaker his first best director nomination.

The film grossed $526.9 million globally.

Of Nolan's last five films, four have opened in that mid-July sweet spot, including 2008's 'The Dark Knight', 2010's 'Inception', 2012's ' Rises' and 2017's 'Dunkirk'.

'Interstellar' was the exception, opening in November of 2014.

