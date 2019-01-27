Christopher Nolan's next film to release in 2020

-
Christopher Nolan's next film will open in Imax on July 17, 2020, Warner Bros. announced on Friday.
The project is described as an event film, but nothing else is known about Nolan's latest venture, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.
The filmmaker last helmed the World War II film 'Dunkirk', which won him three Academy Awards and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination.
The Warner Bros. film grossed $526.9 million globally.
Of Nolan's last five films, four have opened in that mid-July sweet spot, including 2008's 'The Dark Knight', 2010's 'Inception', 2012's 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 2017's 'Dunkirk'.
'Interstellar' was the exception, opening in November of 2014.
