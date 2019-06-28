Saharanpur: Stray dog mauls one-month-old to death

In a gruesome incident, a one-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog here on Friday.

The infant was sleeping with his mother in their home at Dayalpur village, when he was bitten by a stray dog that entered his house this morning, police said.

The dog clawed the baby boy and carried him to the terrace, even as his mother screamed for help.

"Out of our seven children, he was the only son. It is a miserable time for us," said Ramkaran, the father of the child.

This incident comes in the wake of the death of a three-month-old child, who was attacked by stray dogs in the same Dayalpur village.

"The incident is deeply saddening. police officials are looking into the matter and we will have some concrete solutions soon," said Aparna Gupta, Rural Superintendent of Police.

Reportedly, the villagers claim there is a rise of such cases of attack by stray dogs in the village, and they are fearful of venturing outside and have to restrict their movement.

