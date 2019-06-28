Indian Coast Guard recruitment centre inaugurated in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday inaugurated an Indian Coast Guard recruitment centre in Kuanvala.

The Government of India allotted Rs 17 crore for land acquisition for this centre and Rs 25 crore for building construction. The entire cost of this centre will be borne by the Centre.

This centre will be ready in one and a half years. This centre is being built for four states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The Chief Minister said, "The Indian Coast Guard recruitment centre would provide the youth of the state with excellent job opportunities. The armed forces, air force and navy already have recruitment centres in the state. The country's first Drone Application Research centre was already inaugurated in Dehradoon earlier. This step will bear fruit in Uttarakhand getting the fifth pilgrimage centre, which is military in nature, as part of Prime Minister's vision in this regard."

"Dehradun will soon see the construction of 'Shaurya Sthal'. This centre will be an inspiration for everyone," he added.

The Chief Minister spoke on other matters related to the state. The other officials who attended the inauguration ceremony were Sandeep Gupta, Director of Doon Defence Academy and Rajendra Singh, Director General of Indian Coast Guard.

The Indian Coast Guard recruitment centre will see 1,500 recruitments every year under the proposed plan.

