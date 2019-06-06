Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to lock horns on Eid 2020

It's official! Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' are all set for a box office clash as both the are scheduled to release on Eid next year.

Earlier on Thursday, revealed that Salman and starrer 'Inshallah', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will hit the big screens next Eid.

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' is scheduled to release on the same day.

In March, Rohit shared the first look of the upcoming film, featuring Akshay as a cop in action, and revealed that the film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit is expanding his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi' where will be seen essaying the role of Veer

Meanwhile, Salman will be reuniting with Bhansali after 20 years. The two last worked together in the 1999 Blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

This does not include his cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and starrer 'Saawariya' back in 2007.

