Salman Khan shares new still from 'Dabangg 3'

Bollywood powerhouse is soon going to return as with his upcoming film ' 3' and has already started prepping for the film.

Salman is successfully keeping his fans on their toes by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Teasing his followers, Salman shared a new glimpse from the film's sets on his account.

In the picture, Salman can be seen on the ghats of the beautiful river Narmada against the backdrop of a setting sun.

He captioned the post, "Shooting for #dabangg3on the beautiful ghats of Narmada."

' 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director, the two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.

As per media reports, the upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as Chulbul's wife and as Makkhi.

This is the third film in the 'Dabanng' series. The movie is being produced under the banner of and Production. It is expected to release around Christmas, this year and may clash with and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, Salman's next film 'Bharat' is all set to hit the screens on EID 2019 and stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and in pivotal roles.

