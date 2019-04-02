Cause of Nipsey Hussle's death revealed

The County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined the cause of death of Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his clothing store on Sunday.

According to the department's statement obtained by E Online, the "died from gunshot wounds on the head and torso."

The Police Department, on Sunday, tweeted that Hussle was "taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. The manner of death was certified as a homicide."

"At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available," the Police Department tweeted Sunday afternoon.

LAPD also mentioned in a tweet that they had a suspect in mind and were trying to locate him.

According to a law enforcement source, the shooter has ties to a gang, however, the motive for Hussle's murder was personal and not gang-related.

On Sunday, Hussle tweeted an ominous message about his enemies. "Having strong enemies is a blessing," he wrote.

American Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead outside his store in The incident took place outside the Marathon Clothing Company, which he opened in 2017.

The rapper's sudden and tragic death left everyone in a state of shock. Fellow artists including Drake, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams, and Jada Pinkett Smith, among many others, took to their accounts to mourn the loss of the

