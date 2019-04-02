Michael Philip Jagger to undergo heart surgery

The fans of 'Rolling Stones' are disappointed after the dates of his upcoming US and tour were postponed on Saturday, as the would undergo heart surgery to replace a valve in his heart, according to reports.

The doctors will also insert a stent to prop open at least one of Jagger's arteries, said a source close to Jagger.

"The doctors have advised that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible," a for the band told Rolling Stone magazine.

Expressing their sadness over the illness of Mick, the Rolling Stone band members wrote: "Unfortunately today have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US/ tour dates - we apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly," the statement read.

The 75-year-old also tweeted:

"I'm so sorry to all our fans in and with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

Dr Eric H Awtry, of cardiology at Boston Medical Center, told the that inserting a stent can be easily done, allowing a patient to be sent home within 24 hours and back to normal activity in a matter of weeks.

