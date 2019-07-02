Sam Claflin to star in 'Enola Holmes'

Actor Sam Claflin has been roped in to join the cast of actor Millie Bobby Brown's next outing 'Enola Holmes'.

The cast also includes Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, and Adeel Akhtar, reported Variety.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the upcoming flick is based on author Nancy Springer's book series, titled 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries'. The script is written by Jack Thorne. Legendary will produce the film along with Millie and Paige Brown.

The book series, which began with 'The Case of the Missing Marquess' in 2006, is comprised of six novels in total and narrates the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola, a highly capable detective in her own right. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Apart from this film, Claflin's upcoming projects include 'The Nightingale', 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Peaky Blinders'. His previous credits include 'Me Before You' and popular 'The Hunger Games' franchise.

Legendary and Brown have earlier collaborated on 'Godzilla: King of Monsters', which was released in May and the upcoming 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.

'Elona Holmes' is expected to go on floors this summer after Brown finishes production on 'Godzilla vs. Kong'.

