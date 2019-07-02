Celine Dion risked wardrobe malfunction in Paris

Hollywood singer Celine Dion managed to scrape through safely from a possible wardrobe malfunction in Paris on Monday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old singer is currently on her European tour, with shows in London, Berlin, Manchester and more.

The 'Ashes' singer stepped out in Paris over the weekend in a head-turning gown, designed by Iris van Herpen, however, the star almost tripped on her high-fashion look while she was rushing to her car to avoid a crowd.

Her high heel got stuck on the bottom of the mesh dress leading to near-disaster. The gown sports wavy lines that can play tricks on the eyes, but would have likely come right off had she continued to walk with it pinned to the pavement. Underneath the gown, the singer appears to be wearing a very low-cut black romper that would have left her mostly exposed in public.

Fortunately, the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer had someone from her team lend her a hand and walk her safely to the vehicle.

The star has been talking a lot in the past few days about her fashion both on and off the stage.

On Thursday, she appeared on "This Morning" talk show and as cited by The Hollywood Reporter to speak about how she keeps her makeup perfect on stage.

"I sweat on stage, I think that is very important to keep brushes clean. Sometimes I wish I could sweat so much so people can see how hard I work!" she explained.

"On stage, I don't use water-based makeup, I use oil-based makeup. Because sometimes things may get emotional and I might cry. Water-based, if I cry, it's gonna streak but oil based it stays in place, so I can wipe it off," she concluded.

