Selena Gomez enjoys a relaxing vacation in Mexico

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez enjoyed a tropical getaway with her loved ones over the weekend.

The 26-year-old singer spent nearly four days at the Four Seasons in Punta Mita, Mexico spending some relaxing time at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's bachelorette party, reported E! News.

During the chill weekend, Gomez was spotted having fun on the beach with her family and friends.

"The group spent a lot of time at the beach and pool and went on a few excursions outside of the property too. One day they rented ATVs and rode through the jungle and to the top of a mountain," a source told E! News.

"They had the best time and all rode in a single file line to the top where they posed for photos," added the source.

"They did a lot of relaxing at the beach where they had daybeds set up and lunch served. All the girls sat around chatting and having fun. In the afternoon they took out stand up paddleboards from the beach shack and Selena paddled around the bay with no problem. She started off on her knees but quickly stood up and was good at it," the insider continued.

The source added that the girls "talked out on the water and shared some laughs."

Earlier, Gomez's friend Theresa Mingus had shared a photo of the singer and the bride-to-be lounging on a daybed during their trip. "My fam is getting married," Mingus captioned the post.

In another stunning snap posted by Mingus, the singer can be seen donning a red swimsuit in the water.

"One day they took a day trip to the village of Sayulita about 20 minutes away," the source shared.

"They went shopping for fruit and local goods at the stands. They looked at hats, handbags and little pieces of pottery. They all shopped together and made small purchases to take home. Selena bought big cups of fruit for all of her friends. She was very friendly and posed for photos with fans. She was strolling through the streets looking relaxed with her friends," the source added.

The insider shared that after a "great weekend of girl time together" the group "headed back to LA on Sunday."

Gomez has been going through a personal turmoil for a while now, which has been largely related to her health. In 2015, the singer revealed that she had lupus diagnosis and two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant.

In 2018, she was hospitalised for conditions related to her autoimmune disease and also underwent treatment to battle anxiety and depression, which are common lupus symptoms. In the same year, she and Justin Bieber split after a rekindled romance. Bieber later tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez has largely stayed away from the public eye as well as social media.

In April, this year, Gomez attended the WE Day California celebration, marking her first major celebrity event in about a year and a half. The songstress also made a music comeback with a rare guest performance at the 2019 Coachella music festival.

