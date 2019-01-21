Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature a larger battery, fast charging, and more

Ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event on February 21, 2019, a short clip to the anticipated Galaxy S10 launch has been spotted by a tipster, confirming some of the features of the flagship

Serial tipster Ice Universe shared the 25-second teaser clip by Samsung, playing on the #10yearchallenge. Without saying much, the video hints at a bigger battery that is fast-charging enabled, slimmer bezels, and a better camera setup.

If the rumours are anything to go by, the Galaxy S10 is likely to get a 500mAh bump from its predecessor, to sport a 3500mAh battery. The main model is likely to be accompanied with a larger Galaxy S10+ and a cheaper variant dubbed Galaxy S10E.

