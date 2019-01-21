Uber's next mission - autonomous scooters and bikes

Uber's next territory in mobility is autonomous scooters and bikes. The taxi aggregator is reportedly looking to integrate autonomous technology into its bike and scooter-share programs in collaboration with 3D Robotics.
According to a tweet posted by 3D Robotics CEO Chris Anderson, Uber's 'Micromobility Robotics' will be a division within the company's Jump group, aimed at autonomous scooters and bikes that can drive themselves to charging or other locations.
Uber has already started hiring for its new division. There is also a Google Form available online seeking the right talent for Micromobility Robotics.
With self-driving technology grabbing the centre stage in transportation, the exploration of robotics technologies could prove profitable for a company like Uber as it will increase operational efficiency and improve user experience.
