Uber's next mission - autonomous scooters and bikes

Uber's next territory in mobility is autonomous scooters and bikes. The taxi aggregator is reportedly looking to integrate into its bike and scooter-share programs in collaboration with

According to a tweet posted by Chris Anderson, Uber's 'Micromobility Robotics' will be a division within the company's Jump group, aimed at autonomous scooters and bikes that can drive themselves to charging or other locations.

has already started hiring for its new division. There is also a Form available online seeking the right talent for Micromobility Robotics.

With grabbing the centre stage in transportation, the exploration of could prove profitable for a company like as it will increase operational efficiency and improve user experience.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)