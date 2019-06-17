Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik 'Abhinandan' team India

Famous has complimented the Team India for their decisive win over in the ongoing ICC Men's

His beautiful sand art-work on the beach of Puri reads -- Abhinandan Team India.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, and internationally recognised sand artist, created 20 feet long bat using sand on which is inscribed -- 'Abhinandan Team India.'

"#AbhinandanTeamIndia for winning against in @ICC #CWC19 . My SandArt of 20ft long bat at in Odisha. #INDvPAK," Pattnaik wrote on his

Pattnaik's sand art-work comes after Pakistani TV channel's 'shameful' advertisement using IAF Wing as a prop, which was widely slammed by the Twitterverse.

Wing Varthaman, flying -21 fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which had crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down in aerial dogfight. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the

