CWC'19: Players to watch out for in West Indies-Bangladesh match

Both and will search for their second win as they lock horns on Monday in the ongoing ICC Men's at

Windies have played four matches so far and were only able to win one match, against The team holds the sixth position in tournament's standing with three-points as one of their matches was called off due to rain.

The team have the ability to disappoint any opponent on their day. Men in Maroon scored the mammoth total of 421 against in their warm-up game and defeated them by 91 runs.

On the other hand, started well in as they defeated higher rank in their first match. After that, the team lost two consecutive games and their last game was abandoned due to rain. Bangla Tigers have an experienced side with a couple of match-winning players. Key players to watch out for in the West Indies- clash:

Chris Gayle

The 39-year-old big hitter is playing his last Gayle is a promising in-form batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 293 ODIs and has 10,000 plus runs under his belt. Gayle scored 135, 50, 162, 77 against England in the five-match ODI series, excluding the third match, which was abandoned, earlier this year. He scored a fifty off just 34 balls against in their World Cup opener and has scored a quickfire knock of 21 runs against

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib is at the top in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders. The 32-year-old performed well during the tri-nation series against and Shakib amassed 140 runs, including two unbeaten fifties. The left-arm bowler picked two wickets in a World Cup warm-up match against He scored 75 runs off 84 balls to allow Bangladesh to post their highest ever ODI total of 330 runs against In the next match, he scored 64 runs against the Kiwis and scalped two wickets which gave Bangladesh a fighting chance in the match.

Andre Russell

Like Gayle, this Jamaican destructive batsman has the potential to pick from wherever and drag to post a challenging target single-handedly. Although Russell has not played a single ODI since last year, he displayed his steady form in the recent (IPL). In warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Russell smashed a 25-ball 54 in the lower middle-order to take West Indies to 421. In the first World Cup match, Russell returned with figures of 2-4 against

Soumya Sarkar

The left-handed batsman has been in an exceptional form for Bangladesh. The provided quickfire start to the team, giving the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh at the start. He along with provides the team with a solid foundation. Sarkar scored 42 runs off just 30 balls in Bangladesh's first match in against The 26-year-old has become a linchpin of the Bangladesh team and the side's hopes will rely on him in the match against the Windies too.

Sheldon Cottrell

Cottrell is known for his signature style of marching and giving a salute. In the recent five-match ODI series against England, the fast bowler bagged seven wickets, including a five-wicket in the second match. He can be an X-factor for the side. Cottrell got an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand's in a World Cup warm-up match. Against Pakistan in the first match, Cottrell picked the crucial wicket of Imam-ul-Haq on just 160 runs. Cottrell currently has five wickets under his name in the World Cup.

