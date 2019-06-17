Pablo Fornals terms Manuel Pellegrini as 'one of the best coaches'

Pablo Fornals, who joined West Ham United on Friday, is all praise for the club's as he called him "one of the best coaches in the world".

Although he joined the club recently from Villarreal, Fornals has played under at

"Obviously, of course Manuel was a big influence because in the end, he is one of the best coaches in the world and who doesn't like to work with people like that?," the club's official website quoted Fornals as saying.

Fornals is excited to play in front of the fans and said: "I knew about the fans, and about the stadium, which is beautiful. The fans fill every weekend a stadium that can fit 60,000 people and I think it is important to play with the support of your fans at home."

Fornals also stated that he is motivated and wants to win as many matches as possible.

"Every match for me is going to be new, every team is going to be different. I've never played against any team [in England] so for that reason I'm really motivated and with the ambition to win as most matches as possible," he said.

Apart from Fornals, goalkeepers Roberto and also joined the club.

