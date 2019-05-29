Sanitary napkin vending machine installed at govt hospital in Chennai

On the occasion of the 2019, a was installed at the here on Tuesday.

Women can take a sanitary pad from the machine at Rs 5 per piece.

Present on the occasion were state Social V Saroja and C

"The is spending almost Rs 60 crore every year to provide sanitary napkins free of cost. The awareness of menstrual hygiene is good across the state, still we are pushing hard to make more people aware," told ANI here.

At the event, an awareness programme was also conducted, which included busting various myths and taboos surrounding menstruation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)