Uttar Pradesh: Woman raped in Muzaffarnagar

ANI  |  General News 

A woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and raped in Mandwara village of Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

"We have registered a case against one person. The woman has also stated in her complaint that one unknown person was also involved. We are looking for the accused," Alok Verma, Superintendent of Police Rural said.

The police have sent the woman for medical tests.

The incident took place in the village that falls in the Budhana area of the district.

Further details are currently awaited.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 05:19 IST

