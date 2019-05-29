CPI(M) delegation meets Tripura CM over post-poll violence

A six-member delegation of the CPI(M) under the leadership of former state and Opposition leader on Tuesday met Kumar at his official residence and submitted a memorandum demanding his immediate intervention to stop all post-poll violence and maintain peace in the state.

later thanked for keeping their request to meet at a short notice.

"After there were protests from all corners, we felt that no more attacks will take place but since the declaration of the election results till today there have been several organised attacks. The government should immediately take measures to stop all these attacks. Steps should be taken against all those involved in these attacks," told media here.

"We have noticed that CPI(M) offices, leaders and cadres are the main targets of these attacks. Ex MPs, MLAs and former MLAs beside of various elected bodies were also attacked and all this has come out in the media," he added.

Sarkar said that patiently read their note and gave his views on which sectors he would give immediate importance to from the government side to improve the situation.

He said that the delegation has requested the state to stop all violence in the state that started since March 3, 2018, when BJP-IPFT came to power dethroning the 25-year-old regime of the Left Front government in

According to Sarkar, the Chief Minister has an added advantage in bringing the situation under control as he is also the of the party in power in the state.

The CPI(M) leader also expressed his concern about organised attacks to terrorise people in a fe minority residing areas.

Moreover, in a few mixed populated areas, incidents were organised to divide the population on the basis of tribal and non-tribal communities and break ethnic unity among the population, Sarkar said.

