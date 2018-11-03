Save your seat before saving country: Ram Madhav hits out at Andhra CM

Taking a jibe at Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for tilting towards the party, (BJP) on Saturday opined that the (TDP) should first save his seat before thinking about saving the country.

"First of all, Naidu talking about saving the country is a big thing. I believe that he must first try to save his own in the state. The current government is unpopular and practices menaces like corruption. The TDP will surely loose upcoming 2019 elections," he told ANI.

Naidu quit the Democratic Alliance in March after a prolonged dispute over government's refusal to grant "special category" status to

The TDP leader, since then, has leaned on the and other opposition parties.

Madhav reiterated that by allying with the Congress, Naidu is destroying the legacy of his own party.

"This political outfit (TDP) was formed by N T in 1982 to weed out the from the two Telugu speaking states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He (Naidu) first backstabbed his (N T Rama Rao) and became the minister, and now he is backstabbing his own party members," the BJP added.

Madhav's remark came after Naidu, who met Congress earlier in the week to discuss a TDP-Congress alliance, had said the two parties were coming together to save the nation.

When asked about the upcoming elections, Madhav asserted that his party will surely emerge victorious by bagging the maximum number of seats.

"People in Telangana are really fed up with the present government. BJP is contesting with full strength with all 119 seats in the state and we are hopeful that Telangana would spring a surprise result in elections this year," he stated.

election is scheduled to be held on December 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)