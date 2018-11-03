1984 riots: SAD protests, demand justice

The (SAD) on Saturday led a protest march in the capital demanding justice for those who were killed in 1984 anti- riots.

The protest march, joined by thousands of people started from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and moved towards Parliament Street. Protesters raised slogans against the party and its leaders, and demanded justice against atrocities committed on the community during the 1984 riots.

The president, who led the march, addressed the protesters from atop an open truck. Other leaders of including of Food Processing Industries and Member of (MLA) Manjinder Singh Sirsa walked along with the protesters.

Expressing her angst over the alleged injustice, told ANI: "It has been 34 years since our community is demanding justice. Thousands of Sikhs were killed, a lot many women were raped and a lot of people lost their homes. Such atrocity is a stain on the history of Roads of became red with the blood of Sikhs but even till today no-one has got justice. Why doesn't judiciary take suo-moto action?"

MLA Sirsa said, "We are going to surround Sonia Gandhi's house. has been defending its leaders Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, and we demand that they should stop doing so. It has been 34 years and says that had no role it. We allege that Congress is trying to save its leader because they only masterminded this massacre."

A suspicious drone was also confiscated by the police after it was seen hovering over the leaders while they were addressing the protesters on the road. The person, who was operating the drone, was also detained by the police.

The Police later detained the protesters after they tried to break the cordon. protesters also burnt effigies during their protest in Delhi.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the violence that broke out after then was assassinated by her bodyguards.

