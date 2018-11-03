1984 riots: SAD protests, demand justice

-
ALSO READ
Badals using book issue to stoke religious passion: Minister
Akali Dal accuses Congress of distortion of Sikh history in books
Cong as party not involved in 1984 riots, whosoever was should be hanged: Amarinder
SAD, SGPC stage dharna against Cong govt in Punjab over 'distortion' in history book
Ready to quit if party wants: Sukhbir Badal
-
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday led a protest march in the national capital demanding justice for those who were killed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The protest march, joined by thousands of people started from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and moved towards Parliament Street. Protesters raised slogans against the Congress party and its leaders, and demanded justice against atrocities committed on the Sikh community during the 1984 riots.
The SAD president, who led the march, addressed the protesters from atop an open truck. Other leaders of SAD including Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Delhi Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Manjinder Singh Sirsa walked along with the protesters.
Expressing her angst over the alleged injustice, Harsimrat Kaur Badal told ANI: "It has been 34 years since our community is demanding justice. Thousands of Sikhs were killed, a lot many women were raped and a lot of people lost their homes. Such atrocity is a stain on the history of India. Roads of Delhi became red with the blood of Sikhs but even till today no-one has got justice. Why doesn't judiciary take suo-moto action?"
MLA Sirsa said, "We are going to surround Sonia Gandhi's house. Congress has been defending its leaders Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, and we demand that they should stop doing so. It has been 34 years and Rahul Gandhi says that Congress had no role it. We allege that Congress is trying to save its leader because they only masterminded this massacre."
A suspicious drone was also confiscated by the police after it was seen hovering over the SAD leaders while they were addressing the protesters on the road. The person, who was operating the drone, was also detained by the police.
The Delhi Police later detained the protesters after they tried to break the cordon. Shiromani Akali Dal protesters also burnt effigies during their protest in Delhi.
According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the violence that broke out after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU