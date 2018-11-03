Nizamabad BJP workers vandalise party's district headquarters

The (BJP) workers in vandalised the party's district headquarters a day after the party announced its second list of candidates for the assembly elections.

The protesting BJP workers were identified as supporters of Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, who was not given a ticket to contest assembly elections from constituency.

The BJP had released the names of 28 candidates for on Friday. So far, the party has announced the names of 66 candidates out of 119 in

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

