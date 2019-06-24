SC declines Haj Private Tour Operators' plea

The on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking review of the policy that requires private tour operators to provide Haj at the government rates.

A division bench of Justices and BR Gavai was hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Haj Private Tour Operators of

Recently, the had allowed 10,000 additional seats for pilgrims going through private operators.

The federation had moved the court challenging the condition imposed on private tour operators, directing them to charge additional quota of 10,000 seats allotted to them at the applicable rates of the Haj Committee of

Senior and Sulaiman Khan, who appeared on the behalf of the petitioner, contended that the move would "hurt their business."

Earlier on June 18, the top court had issued a notice to the Centre on the plea filed by tour operators.

The court had also directed the petitioners to make their representation before the concerned ministry.

