MP: Main accused arrested in Neemuch jailbreak case

A man has been arrested in connection with the escape of four prisoners from a jail in district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

A source in the police said that the arrested person is the main accused in the case.

Four guards were suspended after four prisoners escaped here in the wee hours of Sunday, cutting bars of the jail with the help of a saw and jumped the wall by using a rope.

"Four guards have been suspended in the case. It seems the crime has been committed after much planning. They have taken support from outsiders," had said.

The police had registered an FIR and were investigating the case. Police officers had carried out an inspection of the jail here.

Out of the four inmates, two absconding prisoners were lodged in the jail for drug trafficking while others were sentenced for committing murder and rape, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)