Pak planes did not cross LoC during Feb 27 dogfight: Air Chief Dhanoa

Air Chief Dhanoa on Monday said planes did not cross the Line of Control (LoC) during the February 27 dogfight in the aftermath of the air strike, a military objective which achieved.

" did not come into our airspace. Our objective was to strike terror camps. Their objective was to target army places. None of them crossed the border. We achieved our military objective. None of them crossed the Line of Control into our territory," he said.

Air Dhanoa was speaking at a press meet after the Indian at its Gwalior airbase recreated the attack and displayed aircraft used during the 'Operation Vijay' to commemorate 20 years of the Kargil conflict.

Replying to questions, the Air Chief said, "They (Pakistan) have closed their airspace...that is their problem. Our economy is vibrant and air traffic is a very important part and you have noticed that the has never stopped our civilian air traffic."

He recalled, "Only on February 27 (this year) we had stopped airspace for two-three hours...We did not allow tension with to dictate our civil aviation because our economy is much bigger and much stronger as compared to theirs."

Referring to the Kargil conflict, Dhanoa said that Mirage aircraft of the IAF carried out effective strikes on Pakistani infiltrators.

"We standby the people who achieved this. Pakistan did not have beyond visual range missile. When you have an element of surprise by your side then you can make success," he said, adding, "Purpose of our attack has always been to show our resolve and capability."

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar, Air Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, who also addressed the press conference, recounted the key operations during the Kargil war, saying that Muntho Dalo was the "turning point" of the battle. "We put their logistics base camp to a standstill," he said.

On the preparedness of the IAF, Kumar said that the planes were undergoing an upgrade to increase their operational life by another 20 years.

One squadron of the (around 18 jets) has been upgraded and it "is now converting to the new, significantly more capable aircraft", he added.

To a question on the continuance of transport planes, one of which crashed in on June 3 killing all 13 personnel on board, Dhanoa said, the aircraft will keep flying till the IAF gets a replacement for it. "We do not have a choice," he said.

