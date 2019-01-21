JUST IN
SC declines PIL demanding ban on politicians with serious offences in polls

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking direction for the Election Commission of India to ask political parties not to field candidates charged with serious offences.

The plea also sought direction to withdraw symbol of a political party if it fields a candidate despite serious offences charged against him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said Upadhyay may approach the Election Commission for the same.

Upadhyay's PIL comes months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 06:51 IST

