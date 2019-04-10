SC delivered 'historic' decision in Rafale : Rahul Gandhi in Katihar

Launching a sharp attack against Narendra Modi, on Wednesday said the has accepted that the 'Chowkidar is a chor', hours after it rejected Centre's objections on the admissibility of "leaked documents" in the Rafale case.

"Today, the has delivered a historic decision. It says ji, who has become country's chowkidar, is a thief. For five years, he took money from farmers, labourers, unemployed and gave it Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya," Rahul said while addressing a rally here.

"Have you ever seen a chowkidar in front of a farmer's house? Or in front of an unemployed youth's house? But you will see many chowkidars in front of Anil Ambani's house. is not your chowkidar, but of Anil Ambani," he said.

The alleged that the 'chowkidar' has handed over keys of the banks to thieves and he would return those keys to the people.

Earlier in the day, the apex court dismissed the Centre's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over three Rafale documents cited in petitions seeking review of the December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

The Centre had claimed "privilege" over the Rafale documents and their admissibility as evidence in the case. The documents have already been published in the media. The Centre had also claimed that the documents were "unauthorisedly accessed" from the originals kept in the and leaked into the public domain.

Rahul reiterated his party's poll promise of NYAY scheme and said it will be like a surgical strike on poverty.

"I will not lie, Rs 15 lakh cannot be given but we will you Rs 3,60,000. NYAY is a surgical strike on poverty. We will provide Rs 72000 per year to 20 per cent of the poorest families, and the money will go into women's accounts," he said.

Speaking of his another poll promise for farmers, Rahul said: "If takes a loan from the and he is not being thrown behind the bars if he does not repay it. But when a takes a loan of Rs 20,000 and fails to pay back, he faces imprisonment. We have promised that no will be put behind bars in cases where they fail to pay the loan back."

"When we come to power, we will make a separate budget for farmers. We will tell you in the year beginning about the increase in MSP, loans waiver, bonus etc," he said.

