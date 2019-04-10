Ahead of CEC meet, Ahmed Patel meets Sheila Dikshit, discusses 'alliance' issue

-
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit at her residence here on Wednesday. According to sources, they are believed to have discussed among other things the issue of Congress-AAP alliance.
Dikshit had last week rejected all talks about an alliance between her party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city-state where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake.
The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Congress party is scheduled for Thursday and Delhi Congress unit is said to be ready with the panel of candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies.
According to party sources, Ajay Maken, Sharmistha Mukherjee, and Archana Dalmia are top three contenders for the New Delhi seat while for the north-east Delhi Mudit Agarwal, Mateen Ahmed, and Ragini Nayak are in the fray.
For Chandni Chowk seat, senior leader Kapil Sibal and Haroon Yusuf are in the fray. For East Delhi seat Sandeep Dikshit and Pawan Khera are top contenders etc.
The CEC on Thursday is likely to finalise the candidates for Delhi.
