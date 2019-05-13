SC dismisses plea seeking rescheduling of poll timing due to Ramzan

-
ALSO READ
SC asks EC to decide on plea to advance poll timing to 5 am
SC to hear on May 13 plea to advance poll timing in LS election
SC asks EC to decide plea seeking re-scheduling of voting time during Ramzan
SC dismisses plea to advance poll timing for last phase of LS polls
EC rejects plea to advance poll timing due to Ramzan
-
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) refusing to advance by two hours the start of polling in view of Ramzan coinciding with the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna said that there was no merit in the petition and the election timing would continue to remain from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on May 2 directed the ECI to take an appropriate decision on lawyer Nizamuddin Pasha's plea for re-scheduling the start of polling to 5 a.m. from 7 a.m.
However, the poll watchdog had on May 5 rejected the prayer.
The lawyer had again moved the apex court seeking a direction to the poll body to reconsider his plea.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU