SC dismisses plea seeking rescheduling of poll timing due to Ramzan

The on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the decision of the (ECI) refusing to advance by two hours the start of polling in view of Ramzan coinciding with the last phase of the polls on May 19.

A vacation bench comprising Justices and said that there was no merit in the petition and the election timing would continue to remain from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by had on May 2 directed the ECI to take an appropriate decision on Nizamuddin Pasha's plea for re-scheduling the start of polling to 5 a.m. from 7 a.m.

However, the poll watchdog had on May 5 rejected the prayer.

The had again moved the apex court seeking a direction to the poll body to reconsider his plea.

