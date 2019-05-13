Opposition abusing PM Modi because he deserves it: Mayawati

Hitting back at BJP which has accused her of using abuses against Narendra Modi, BSP supremo on Monday justified it saying "those doing something worth being abused are naturally abused".

" Modi is using his caste and poor economic background to lure voters. In his rallies, he is also telling the public that opposition is hurling new abuses on him every day. However, it is obvious that one is abused only when he does something worth being abused," she said addressing an election rally.

The former also accused BJP of not fulfilling even one-fourth of its election promises and increasing corruption.

"The Central government, through a hurried implementation of demonetisation and GST, has increased poverty and unemployment in the whole country. It has also hurt the country's economy. Corruption has increased at all levels in this government and even defence deals haven't remained untouched by it", she said.

appealed to voters to not to let BJP or come to power at the Centre, "Do not get swayed by the promises made in political manifestos. These parties forget about manifesto after elections. This is why BSP doesn't release a political manifesto. promise of providing Rs 6,000 monthly to the poor is not a permanent solution. If BSP forms a government we will ensure jobs for poor in the private and government sectors."

During her address also mounted an attack on 'Acche din' promise of BJP and said, "After May 23 'bure din' of BJP will start to come. They will not only lose but after these results the preparation of getting back to 'math' will also begin."

"They have tried to weaken and break our alliance. They have attempted to create a difference between SP and BSP but have failed. I want to tell them that our alliance is strong, will continue to remain so for a long time and will not be quiet until we remove not only central but also state government", she added.

Mayawati was campaigning for 'Mahagathbandhans' candidates. SP-BSP alliance has fielded from the parliamentary constituency.

BJP has fielded from whereas has fielded Madhusudan Tiwari from the constituency. Polling in will take place on May 19 in the last phase of elections. Votes will be counted on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)