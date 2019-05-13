Sidhu's vocal cords are damaged, on medication

The office of said that he has been put on and injections.

" Cabinet campaigned across the country, addressing 80 rallies in 28 days. Continuous speaking has severely impacted his vocal cords to the extent that they bled at times," an official release said.

"Sidhu consulted physicians on early Sunday morning in Chandigarh, who advised two alternatives--either a balm coating over his damaged throat, which would require him not to speak for four days or a severe measure of anti-inflammatory injections and steroid medication along with complete rest for 48 hours," it read.

It further says that Sidhu insisted on campaigning in the remaining days as the Lok Sabha elections have reached their final phase.

"He chose anti-inflammatory injections and to rest for just two days because balm coating would have hampered his ability to speak for the next four days. At the moment Sidhu is under medication and in the process of a quick recovery to return to campaigning at the earliest," it read.

In the remaining four days of the election campaign, Sidhu would be addressing public meetings in Patna Sahib, Bihar, on May 14, in Ponta Sahib, Bilaspur and Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, on May 15. On the last two days-- May 16 and 17--he would be campaigning in

