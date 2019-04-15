SC issues notice to Centre, EC on plea to bring political parties under RTI Act

The on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of (ECI) on a plea seeking directions to bring all recognised political parties under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A three-member bench headed by comprising Justice and Justice issued the notice on the petition filed by Ashwini Upadhyay.

Upadhyay had filed the petition in the apex court on April 7, seeking directions to declare all and state recognised political parties as a 'public authority.'

The petition said: "As per Section 29C of the Representation of People Act (RPA), donations received by political parties are required to be reported to the Election Commission of This obligation points towards their public character."

"Therefore, this court can declare that political parties are a 'public authority' under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005, by reading 10th Schedule of the Constitution with Sections 29A, 29B and 29C of the RPA," argues the petitioner.

