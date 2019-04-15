SC issues notice to Centre, EC on plea to bring political parties under RTI Act

-
ALSO READ
SC commences hearing on appeal whether CJI's office comes under RTI Act
SC reserves verdict on opening CJI office to RTI
SC reserves verdict whether apex court, CJI's office are public authority under RTI Act
Maha allows citizens to inspect government records under RTI
CBSE tells SC ready to provide copy of answer sheets to candidates at Rs 2 per page
-
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking directions to bring all recognised political parties under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi comprising Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued the notice on the petition filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.
Upadhyay had filed the petition in the apex court on April 7, seeking directions to declare all national and state recognised political parties as a 'public authority.'
The petition said: "As per Section 29C of the Representation of People Act (RPA), donations received by political parties are required to be reported to the Election Commission of India. This obligation points towards their public character."
"Therefore, this court can declare that political parties are a 'public authority' under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005, by reading 10th Schedule of the Constitution with Sections 29A, 29B and 29C of the RPA," argues the petitioner.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU