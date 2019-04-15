JUST IN
SC to hear Pabubha Manek's plea challenging his disqualification on Apr 22

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea filed by BJP leader Pabubha Manek challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision of disqualifying his election from Dwarka Assembly seat.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the appeal on April 22.

On April 12, the Gujarat High Court had cancelled Manek's election for submitting invalid documents and defective nomination form. The court had then ordered by-election for the seat.

Manek had won from the Dwarka Assembly constituency in 2017. His victory was later challenged in the high court by his opponent and Congress leader Meramanbhai Goria.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 16:00 IST

