Will be carrying out joint exercises with Coast Guards: Army Chief

Bipin on Monday said that the has plans to hold joint exercise with the

"We are inducting some Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) and since they (Coast Guard) have expertise in it, we will be carrying joint training and ultimately joint exercise along with Coast Guards on how to operate this ACVs inland and along the coastal area," told ANI.

He also said that the newly commissioned Ship ICGS Veera will help the Coast Guard to monitor the maritime boundaries more effectively and will also add to their strengths.

"You are aware that Indian Coast Guard, along with Indian Navy, is responsible for maintaining maritime surveillance and ensuring that our Exclusive Economic Zone is monitored effectively," he said.

"Coast Guard has been carrying its task in a professional manner and continuously upgrading their efforts. This happens only when they are provided additional resources. ICGS Veera which has been commissioned will add to their strengths," he said.

The was here to participate in the commissioning programme of ICGS Veera in the Coast Guard.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)