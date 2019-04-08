SC notice to Centre, CVC on plea seeking speedy completion of pending cases

The on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking a direction to the Centre, and for framing of guidelines and policy for timely completion of investigation in pending cases.

A Bench headed by sought a response from the Centre on a plea filed by Maneesh Pathak.

The petition filed by Pathak raised concern regarding a delay in investigation and rising number of pending cases, including some high-profile cases by the CBI.

"The cases pending for 5 to 10 years with very less or no concrete result of investigation by the CBI are affecting the lives of people who are not involved in it but are under the scope of the probe. Delay in solving such long-term pending cases hamper free and fair justice delivery system to the common people," says the plea.

"Delay in solving the case by the hamper the true and rightful investigation free of doubts and flaws," it added.

