22 polling officers reach Sukma to ensure 'peaceful' elections

A polling team consisting of 22 officers on Monday reached Naxal-hit district of to ensure "peaceful" elections.

"Today, 22 teams will be sent from helicopters to All the polling personnel were brought to the police line helipad from the bus. The army's helicopter was sent to the polling booth for the police camps. We will work to ensure a peaceful election,"

"Security mapping of each polling centre has been done. Planning has been done beforehand," he added.

will go to poll in the first phase of seven-phased election on April 11.

The 11 Lok Sabha seats in will go to polls in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)