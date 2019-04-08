We tried our best to deliver on promises made in 2014 polls: Rajnath Singh

on Sunday claimed that Prime government at Centre has tried its best to deliver on the promises the made in its manifesto for the last elections.

"Under the leadership of Prime Narendra Modi, our government has tried its best to fulfil the promises made in the party manifesto for the 2014 elections," Singh said at the party's manifesto launch event at party headquarters here.

Speaking on BJP's promise for in Ayodhya, he said: "As far as is concerned, we reiterate the promise made in the last elections. We will weigh all our option and try that the is built as soon as possible in a harmonious environment."

He took a swipe at previous governments for not fulfilling the promises that were made in their poll manifestos.

" would have become a rich and the most powerful country in the world had our leaders even partially fulfilled what they promised in elections," Singh added.

The minister also said that the non-delivery of polls promises led to what he described as 'crisis of credibility'.

"There has been a gap between the words and deeds of our leaders which resulted into 'crisis of credibility'," he said.

Singh, who was the of the when the party stormed to power, asserted that his party took a challenge to tackle with the credibility crisis by fulfilling most of its poll promises.

Singh, who headed the committee tasked with preparing the manifesto for the ensuing polls, informed that the saffron party contacted crores of Indians to access and include their aspirations in the manifesto named as 'Sankalp Patra'.

BJP used 300 raths, 7700 suggestion boxes, 100 dialogue programmes and over 4000 Bharat Ke Man Ki Bat programmes to reach out to people.

