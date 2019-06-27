SC to hear ex-AAP MLA's plea on disqualification notice on June 28

The will hear on June 28 a petition filed by a former (AAP) Devender Sehrawat, challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the under the for joining the BJP.

A vacation bench of Justices and BR Gavai, while slating the matter for tomorrow, directed the of the petitioner to supply petition copies to the Delhi and

Sehrawat, who was earlier representing constituency, joined the just before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, following which Assembly issued him a notice on a petition filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The rebel is being represented by former Sehrawat had joined BJP on May 6 in the presence of former Union

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)