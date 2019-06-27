SC to hear ex-AAP MLA's plea on disqualification notice on June 28

-
The Supreme Court will hear on June 28 a petition filed by a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devender Sehrawat, challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.
A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai, while slating the matter for tomorrow, directed the counsel of the petitioner to supply petition copies to the Delhi Speaker and Aam Aadmi Party.
Sehrawat, who was earlier representing Bijwasan Assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, following which Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel issued him a notice on a petition filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.
The rebel legislator is being represented by former advocate general Soli Sorabjee.Sehrawat had joined BJP on May 6 in the presence of former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel.
